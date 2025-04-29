Alleged ISIS terrorist arrested in connection with New Orleans attack

( April 29, 2025 / JNS)

An alleged ISIS terrorist has been arrested in connection with the car-ramming attack on Jan. 1 that killed 14 people in New Orleans, Iraqi officials stated, according to the New York Post.

The alleged terrorist is accused of inciting Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a U.S. Army veteran believed to be radicalized by ISIS, into ramming his car into a New Year’s Day crowd of celebrants on Bourbon Street in the city’s historic French Quarter. Officials initially said Jabbar acted alone.

“After hitting the crowd, he exited the vehicle and fired upon local law enforcement. Law enforcement returned fire, and the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the FBI stated after the incident. “Two law-enforcement officers were injured and transported to a local hospital.”

Two Israelis were among those injured.