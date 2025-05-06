Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
American Jewish Committee names Bobby Lapin as national president

“AJC has an unparalleled role in the fight against antisemitism across the globe while being a staunch defender of Israel,” he said.

Bobby Lapin. Credit: American Jewish Committee.
(May 6, 2025 / JNS)

American Jewish Committee has tapped Bobby Lapin, a longtime Jewish communal leader, to succeed Michael Tichnor as national president, the organization announced on Tuesday. 

Previously chair of the AJC board of governors, Lapin, a Houston native, was formally elected by the board of governors at the AJC Global Forum in New York on April 27.

In addition to his recent post, Lapin served on the organization’s executive council and chaired AJC’s National Legal Committee and Contemporary Jewish Life Committee. He also served as president of AJC Houston and held leadership positions within the Greater Houston Jewish community.

“AJC has an unparalleled role in the fight against antisemitism across the globe while being a staunch defender of Israel,” said Lapin, adding that its “lay leadership stands ready to continue its support and guidance to further this vitally important work.”

