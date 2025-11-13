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Analysis

Iran is drying up, and the regime is losing control

At the close of 2025, Iran stands at a crossroads—facing drought both literal and metaphorical. The country’s physical desiccation mirrors its ideological stagnation.

Nov. 13, 2025
People walk past a large banner of depicting British Royal Navy personnel who were captured by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in previous years, at Enghelab (Revolution) Square in the capital Tehran on Nov. 12, 2025. Photo by Yar/Middle East Images/AFP/via Getty Images.
People walk past a large banner of depicting British Royal Navy personnel who were captured by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in previous years, at Enghelab (Revolution) Square in the capital Tehran on Nov. 12, 2025. Photo by Yar/Middle East Images/AFP/via Getty Images.

Iran’s worsening water crisis dominates the national conversation. Reports describe an “unprecedented drought” with reservoirs supplying Tehran and Alborz provinces at less than 11% of capacity.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned bluntly: “If no rainfall reaches Tehran by the month of Azar (November–December), we will have to ration water—and if it still does not rain, we may need to evacuate the city.”

The dramatic statement, which made national headlines, drew sharp criticism from experts who accused the president of “speaking politically, not professionally.” Yet rationing has already begun. Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Ali Abadi warned that water pressure could drop “to zero on some nights.” In Khuzestan Province, officials report that only 13% of available water sources remain usable.

The crisis has also sparked theological disputes. Conservative cleric Kamran Ghazanfari claimed the drought was “divine punishment for the government’s sins,” while scientists point to decades of over-extraction, dam mismanagement and corruption. As the crisis deepens, religion and politics are merging into a potent narrative of fear, blame and disillusionment.

The West, Israel and Iran’s global narrative

Iranian media outlets present Western developments as evidence of a global shift away from “Zionist dominance.” The recent election of Zohran Mamdani, a Shi’ite Muslim, as New York City’s mayor is heralded as “a major defeat for Republican and Zionist influence.”

Iranian commentators cite polls showing that “59 percent of Americans now view Israel’s government unfavorably,” framing this as proof of the West’s ostensible moral awakening.

Meanwhile, Iranian coverage has highlighted alleged “torture and abuse of Palestinian detainees” in a secret Israeli facility near Ramla, described as “a symbol of organized lawlessness.” According to Tehran’s reports, this underground prison, reopened by order of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, holds detainees “for months without daylight.”

On the northern front, Iranian outlets claim that Israel is escalating strikes in southern Lebanon “to pressure Beirut into disarming Hezbollah.” In response, Hezbollah officials warn that 7,500 precision missiles will not remain in storage if war breaks out.”

Tehran has also dismissed Western accusations of involvement in a recent “assassination attempt in Mexico,” calling the charges “a recycled plot meant to fuel Iranophobia.” Iranian Former Deputy Foreign Minister Amir Saeed Iravani accused the United States and its allies of “crimes of aggression,” asserting that “without Western interference, the Zionist regime would already have fallen.”

Economic struggles and governance challenges

Domestically, Pezeshkian’s attempt to streamline the bloated bureaucracy has met fierce resistance and public skepticism. Critics accuse the administration of weak economic management and misplaced priorities.

Fuel subsidies—a long-standing political minefield—are under renewed scrutiny. The government purchases gasoline at international market rates yet sells it domestically at heavily subsidized prices, a policy some describe as “a betrayal of the people.”

Officials deny rumors of plans to abolish foreign-currency subsidies for essential goods, but growing inflation and currency volatility are eroding trust.

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Araf candidly admitted that cabinet meetings have become “forums for slogans, not professional discussions,” lamenting that “the government cannot act against the will of the people.”

Digital mining, power failures and energy strain

Adding to the crisis, Iran is battling a massive drain on its power grid caused by illegal cryptocurrency mining. Reports suggest that 13 million Iranians are engaged in unlicensed digital-currency mining—each consuming electricity equivalent to that of 10 households per month.

This enormous energy demand is crippling Iran’s infrastructure and worsening the summer blackouts.

Ella Rosenberg, an Iran-economy analyst at JCFA, explains: “Cryptocurrency mining in Iran exists in a gray zone. Officially, it’s regulated under strict licensing and high energy tariffs—but in reality, a vast black-market industry has emerged. The import of mining equipment is partly considered dual-use, making it expensive and driving people underground. The result is a parallel economy that weakens Iran’s already strained power grid.”

Censorship and the knowledge divide

A growing chorus within Iran is calling for the lifting of the longstanding ban on YouTube—described by reformists as “the world’s largest open university.” Analysts warn that the regime’s censorship policies are creating “cognitive illiteracy, superficiality, and a digital divide.”

By blocking access to global educational platforms, critics argue, the government is depriving Iranian youth of the tools to compete in the “Age of Artificial Intelligence.” Moreover, forced reliance on unsafe VPN software exposes users to cyber threats and further isolates Iran’s younger generation from global innovation.

At the close of 2025, Iran stands at a crossroads—facing drought, both literal and metaphorical. The country’s physical desiccation mirrors its ideological stagnation. The government clings to old narratives while the population yearns for renewal. Between tradition and technology, repression and reform, Iran’s future may depend not only on rainfall—but on whether its leaders can find the courage to adapt before the nation itself runs dry.

Originally published by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

Middle East Iran
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