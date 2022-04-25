Imam on PA TV: ‘Allah, delight us with the extermination of the evil Jews’

Official Palestinian Authority television last week broadcast a Ramadan prayer for the extermination of the Jews and the “conquest and liberation” of the Al Aqsa mosque.

The prayer was recited at the Al-Ain mosque in El-Bireh, near Ramallah, and aired on April 17, according to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW).

Below is the text of the prayer, translated by PMW:

“Grant us victory over the infidels ... Allah, delight us with the conquest and liberation of the Al-Aqsa mosque. Allah, make us among the first to enter, the conquerors, the worshippers, and those calling out ‘Allahu Akbar’ inside [the mosque] to You, Master of the Universe. Allah, delight us with the extermination of the evil Jews, O Master of the Universe, and [the extermination] of their hypocritical supporters who have evil in their hearts.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FTxstJLrxE