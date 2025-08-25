Suspect arrested over antisemitic graffiti at Melbourne shul

( Aug. 25, 2025 / JNS )

Melbourne Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a man with more than 20 offenses in connection with a series of antisemitic attacks on a synagogue in South Yarra throughout the year, Victoria Police said on Monday.

The 37-year-old was arrested at his South Yarra home after detectives executed a search warrant, with investigators confiscating items at the residence allegedly related to the attacks. He was charged with six counts of criminal damage, six counts of mark offensive graffiti, five counts of using an unregistered motor vehicle, five counts of unlicensed driving and one count of failing to stop on police direction.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Melbourne Magistrate’s Court on Nov. 21.

The attacks took place at the Modern Orthodox-affiliated Melbourne Hebrew Congregation, aka Toorak Shule. Formed in 1841, it is listed as the oldest Jewish congregation in Melbourne, moving to its current location in 1930. The incidents took place on March 11, June 21, June 22, July 22, July 30 and Aug. 19.

In July, CCTV footage captured the alleged offender riding a black e-scooter and wearing a mask from the movie “Scream.” All of the incidents were caught on camera, with the suspect arriving at the synagogue each time riding the scooter, and wearing the mask twice.

The Australian Jewish Association posted a picture on Facebook of the June 22 incident, showing graffiti that read: “Free Palestine” and “Iran is da bomb.”

The arrest comes amid a spike in antisemitic attacks in Australia since the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Twenty people escaped without injury when the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation was hit by arson on July 4. A suspect was arrested in connection with that attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pointed the finger at the left-wing Labor government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. In a letter dated Aug. 17, Netanyahu took Albanese to task for his government’s failure to counter surging antisemitism in the country.

In the letter, described by Australian media as “blistering” and “explosive,” Netanyahu expressed concern at the “alarming rise” in antisemitism in Australia and the “lack of decisive action by your government to confront it.”

Netanyahu reproved Albanese for contributing to antisemitism by signaling his readiness to recognize a Palestinian state. (Australia says it will do so at the U.N. General Assembly meeting in September.)

Listing several recent attacks on Jews in Australia, including the July arson attack on the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation during Shabbat dinner, Netanyahu said, “Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on the antisemitic fire.”