JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S.-Israel Relations

Austin confirms US holding up weapons shipment over Rafah

"As we have assessed the situation, we have paused one shipment of high payload munitions," the U.S. defense secretary said.

Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defense, meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. Dec. 18, 2023. Photo by Chad McNeeley/U.S. Department of Defense.
Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defense, meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. Dec. 18, 2023. Photo by Chad McNeeley/U.S. Department of Defense.
Edit
(May 8, 2024 / JNS)

U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to hold up a delivery of thousands of heavy bombs to the Israel Defense Forces was taken in the context of Jerusalem’s plans to carry out a large-scale ground offensive in Rafah, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told senators on Wednesday.

“We’ve been very clear that Israel shouldn’t launch a major attack into Rafah without accounting for and protecting the civilians that are in that battlespace,” Austin said, according to a report by Reuters.

“And again, as we have assessed the situation, we have paused one shipment of high payload munitions,” he said during a hearing on Biden’s 2025 defense budget request. “We’ve not made a final determination on how to proceed with that shipment.”

On Tuesday night, an unnamed Biden administration official confirmed reports that Washington had held up a munitions shipment. A senior official told CBS News that Washington stopped the delivery of the bombs over fears that they could be used during the operation in Rafah.

The shipment to the IDF included 1,800 bombs weighing 2,000 pounds each and another 1,700 bombs weighing 500 pounds each.

It marked the first time since the Hamas-led assault on the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7 and the ensuing war in the Gaza Strip that Washington has held up arms supplies to its Middle Eastern ally.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates