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Adam Basciano

Adam Basciano

Adam Basciano is co-chair of Israel Baseball’s Greater Washington Council.

Baseball on Field
Opinion
Strengthening Jewish identity, one pitch at a time
When families sit in a Major League stadium and watch a player who once stood on their fields now represent Israel internationally, it clicks.
Mar. 12, 2026
Jason Pressberg