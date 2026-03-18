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Alan Kadish

Alan Kadish

Alan Kadish, M.D., is president of the Touro College and University System.

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Opinion
Why I’m voting in the World Zionist Congress election
And why you should, too.
Apr. 28, 2025
Alan Kadish
Columbia University, Low Memorial Library
Opinion
New university policies don’t stifle speech, they protect students
Oct. 8, 2024
Alan Kadish