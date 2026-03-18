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Ben Stone

Supporters of the BDS movement against Israel. Photo by Alex Christy/Flickr.
Opinion
BDS pits Jewish and black communities in America
The connection many people have been making about the training of U.S. police officers, George Floyd’s death and Israel isn’t rooted in seeking justice for a murdered man, but in advocating hatred of Israel.
Jun. 9, 2020
Ben Stone
PA Security Forces
Opinion
Amid global pandemic, Israel and PA find ways to cooperate
Apr. 6, 2020
Ben Stone
Louis Round Wilson Library at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Credit: Ildar Sagdejev via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Another example of SJP’s anti-normalization campaign
Mar. 13, 2020
Ben Stone
Duke Chapel at Duke University. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Upholding the values of Duke University in the face of anti-Semitism
How can the “Duke difference” be achieved if faculty can make unsubstantiated claims and students’ opinions are smothered in class?
Oct. 25, 2019
Ben Stone