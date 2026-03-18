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Brad E. Kauffman

U.S. President Joe Biden during a welcoming ceremony at Ben-Gurion International Airport on July 13, 2022. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
Opinion
Biden’s boycott of Netanyahu is outrageous
Israel is the creator of its destiny; the White House is not.
Apr. 4, 2023
Brad E. Kauffman