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Deborah Melman

Residents of Highland Park, N.J., line up to share their views at a council meeting on local anti-Semitism and the BDS movement on Oct. 29, 2019. Photo courtesy of Andrew Getraer.
Antisemitism
After contentious evening, Highland Park Borough Council fails to condemn BDS
Attendees of the heated debate in New Jersey were, according to different descriptions, between two-thirds and one-half in favor of the resolution, which would have condemned anti-Semitism and included the BDS movement as just one an example.
Oct. 30, 2019
Deborah Melman