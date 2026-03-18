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Dennis Mitzner

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, June 30, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
What happened to Benjamin Netanyahu?
The policies destroying the Israeli economy and harming the future of a generation of children are cut from the same cloth as the obsession that helped Netanyahu give rise to a modern market economy.
Nov. 29, 2020
Dennis Mitzner
Israel's National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Ronni Gamzu during a visit at the Jerusalem Municipality on Oct. 13, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel and the rise of health technocrats
Oct. 22, 2020
Dennis Mitzner
Israeli police officers on patrol at Machane Yehuda outdoor market in Jerusalem during a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Oct. 13, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Daniel Kahneman, COVID-19 and the cascade of fear
Oct. 19, 2020
Dennis Mitzner
Protesters attend a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the nationwide lockdown in Tel Aviv on Oct. 6, 2020. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s mass hysteria and slide to authoritarianism
Netanyahu’s alleged crimes and abuse of power are a distraction from the very real danger to Israeli democracy: the state’s encroachment on civil and individual liberties in the name of bad science.
Oct. 12, 2020
Dennis Mitzner
Tel Aviv, Sept. 10, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Allow the private sector to revive the Israeli economy
Whenever officials try to rigidly manage complex systems, the results are the same: The negative consequences of intervention will explode, while the benefits are minimal at best.
Sep. 10, 2020
Dennis Mitzner
Moshe Feiglin. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Column
Israel’s libertarian moment
As Israel’s elections approach, the political campaigns have largely been focused on security issues. However, the rise of Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut is a sign that issues relating to individual and financial freedom are gaining in popularity.
Apr. 4, 2019
Dennis Mitzner