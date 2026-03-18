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Diliman Abdulkader

A Syrian Orthodox church in Al-Hasakah, Syria. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Trump must draw a red line against Turkey in Syria to protect religious freedom
If the United States wishes to play a leading role in protecting ethnic and religious minorities around the world, it can start there.
Sep. 9, 2019
Diliman Abdulkader