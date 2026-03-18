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Greg Mills

Greg Mills

Greg Mills is with the Platform for African Democrats (www.pad.africa).

Tomb of Sheikh Isaaq, Somaliland
Opinion
Why recognition of Somaliland is overdue
The lesson from its path to stability and recognition is understood by democrats everywhere, including by the two-thirds of Africans who routinely state their preference for democracy over other forms of government.
Jan. 6, 2026
Greg Mills
Ramaphosa, Trump
Opinion
South Africa’s road to relations with Washington runs through Jerusalem
Dec. 29, 2025
Greg Mills