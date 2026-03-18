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Helene Le Gal

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks at a welcome ceremony for diplomats in Israel for Israel's 69th Independence Day, at the President's residence in Jerusalem, May 2, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Opinion
70 years of friendship between Israel and France
The relations between us have never been anything but strong, because French and Israeli society share values and cultural affiliations.
Jan. 22, 2019
Helene Le Gal