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Jason Isaacson

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani hold up the Abraham Accords, during the signing ceremony at the White House, Sept. 15, 2020. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Opinion
The deep roots of the Abraham Accords
Embassies have opened, direct flights have commenced, major investments have been announced, and interfaith and cultural exchanges have taken off.
Sep. 13, 2021
Jason Isaacson