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Lauren and Tim Mescon. Credit: Courtesy.

Lauren and Tim Mescon

Lauren and Tim Mescon live in Georgia in the United States.

JNSF Volunteers on an Onion Farm in Southern Israel
Opinion
Making good on a 50-year promise to Israel
I long to return to help the farmers, and ultimately, to rebuild those beautiful communities in the south.
Jan. 9, 2024
Lauren and Tim Mescon