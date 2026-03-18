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Marcus Sheff

Boys raise their hands at a U.N. school in the Gaza Strip, September 2011. Credit: U.N. Photo/Shareef Sarhan.
Opinion
UNRWA disassociates itself from its own teaching program in Gaza
The U.N.’s Palestinian refugee agency chooses to obfuscate a mountain of evidence that exposes its shocking lack of oversight.
Jul. 18, 2022
Marcus Sheff