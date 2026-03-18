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Matthew Finkelstein

A Zioness Movement poster at the Aug. 12 Chicago SlutWalk. Credit: Zioness Movement via Facebook.
Opinion
Don’t let hate stop you from being human!
The desire to attack anti-Semitism directly is important, but what I’ve learned through Zioness is that it’s not the most effective framework to stop it from taking root.
Apr. 9, 2018
Matthew Finkelstein