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Hamas leader abroad Khaled Mashaal during the interview with Kuwaiti podcaster Amar Taki that aired in January 2024. Source: MEMRI screenshot.
Israel News
Mashaal hails ‘Great Student Flood’ on US campuses, calls for ‘legal flood’ in The Hague
“Annihilating the Zionists is good for humanity,” says Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal.
May. 22, 2024
MEMRI, JNS Staff
Bassem Naim, the head of Hamas's Political and International Relations speaks with Sky News on Oct. 9, 2023. Source: Screenshot.
Israel News
Hamas official: Oct. 7 was a scaled-down model of final war of liberation
In an Arabic-language article published by Al Jazeera, Hamas politburo member Bassem Naim calls the massacre a “turning point” for the Palestinian cause on the national, regional and international levels.
Jan. 25, 2024
MEMRI
Ismail Haniyeh
Israel News
Hamas chief Haniyeh: Gaza donations are ‘financial jihad’
“This is the battle for Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and not the battle of the Palestinian people, or Gaza, or the people in Gaza,” said Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh.
Jan. 21, 2024
MEMRI
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Israel News
Watch: Video of 1998 meeting of Hamas founder and Iran’s Khamenei
A month after Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, Iran released never-before-seen footage of a meeting between Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, as an expression of support for the terror group.
Nov. 15, 2023
MEMRI
Grand Mufti Of Australia Ibrahim Abu Muhammad. Source: Facebook.
Israel News
Australia’s grand mufti slams Israel as ex-PM Morrison visits
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also in the Jewish state.
Nov. 5, 2023
MEMRI
Fatah
Israel News
Fatah calls on Palestinian public to attack Israel
Fatah’s Central Committee called on Palestinians to escalate the situation on the ground “in every conflict area and throughout the homeland.”
Oct. 12, 2023
MEMRI