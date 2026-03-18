Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
In an Arabic-language article published by Al Jazeera, Hamas politburo member Bassem Naim calls the massacre a “turning point” for the Palestinian cause on the national, regional and international levels.
A month after Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, Iran released never-before-seen footage of a meeting between Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, as an expression of support for the terror group.