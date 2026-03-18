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Michael Gencher

Michael Gencher

Michael Gencher is the executive director of StandWithUs Australia.

Israelis Light Candles in Memory of Those Killed in Australia
Opinion
At some point, the country has to stop arguing with reality
Australia must confront the fact that we have radicals here. Not hypothetically. Not as a political slogan. As an observable fact.
Mar. 5, 2026
Michael Gencher