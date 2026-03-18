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Michael Kaplan

Rabbi Michael Kaplan (second from left) and his family are pictured at New York’s JFK Airport on July 24, 2018, before boarding Nefesh B’Nefesh’s aliyah charter flight to Israel. The Kaplans—Michael, 35, Mira, 35, Elie, 1, Yisrael, 3, Yoel, 10, and Dina, 12—immigrated to Israel from Portland, Ore. Credit: Shahar Azran.
Opinion
Troubleshooting ‘aliyah’: American rabbi’s journey to Israel’s high-tech world
As the years went by, we maintained a two-year plan for making aliyah. This plan kept getting a renewed end date.
Jul. 25, 2018
Michael Kaplan