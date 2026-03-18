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Michael Sussman

Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie (left) at Dubai’s Crossroads of Civilizations Museum, Dec. 6, 2020. Credit: Mustafa Fardan.
Opinion
Holocaust remembrance in a Muslim country
The main theme of Holocaust Remembrance Day is “Never Again.” In Dubai’s ceremony, a new dimension was added.
Apr. 18, 2021
Michael Sussman
The Arabian Nights Bedouin Village in the United Arab Emirates, the site of a Passover seder with Israeli Ambassador to the UAE Eitan Na'eh and Canadian Ambassador to the UAE Marcy Grossman. Photo courtesy of Michael Sussman.
Opinion
The most unlikely Passover seder
Mar. 31, 2021
Michael Sussman
Candles, challah and a Kiddish cup for Shabbat. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
My multicultural Shabbat in a Muslim-Arab country
Dec. 23, 2020
Michael Sussman
The European Parliament. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Europe’s Jewish malaise
In the realpolitik of the 21st century, Europe will have to decide whether its discomfort with Jews outweighs its professed values.
Oct. 21, 2020
Michael Sussman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone with U.S. President Donald Trump and UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Aug. 13, 2020. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Opinion
The cultural genius of the Abraham Accords
To restore and maintain “mu-wazana,” (“balance”), the rest of the Gulf States—and other Arab countries—will wish to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead.
Sep. 13, 2020
Michael Sussman
An effigy of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Aug. 8, 2020. Source: Twitter.
Opinion
Putting Hezbollah ‘out of business’
What’s clear from Israel’s experience in Lebanon in the 1980s, and that of America in Iraq and Afghanistan, is that trying to overthrow regimes and install replacement governments has not delivered desired results.
Sep. 3, 2020
Michael Sussman
A coronavirus patient prays in the coronavirus unit at Maayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak, Israel, on April 27, 2020. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Opinion
Judaism’s triumph over coronavirus
Just as it has the Holocaust, pogroms, the expulsion of the Jews in 132 C.E. and the ancient Greek wars, Judaism will survive the coronavirus pandemic.
Apr. 27, 2020
Michael Sussman