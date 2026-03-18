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Naftali Bennett

A view of the Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, on March 12, 2021. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Column
The right and left are in consensus about the Golan
Settling the Golan Heights is a top priority for Zionism. We are with the Golan, and we are on the Golan.
Dec. 26, 2021
Naftali Bennett
Ballots at a voting station in Jerusalem on Sept. 17, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Putting public interest first
Mar. 21, 2021
Naftali Bennett