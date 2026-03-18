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Niger Innis

The UAE and Israeli flags. Credit: Leonid Altman/Shutterstock.
Opinion
New Year brings some good news to the Middle East
Peace and cooperation are emerging across the region, and America’s two biggest allies in the region—Israel and the United Arab Emirates—are catalysts in that historic transformation.
Jan. 13, 2022
Niger Innis
The flag of Morocco. Credit: Wikipedia.
Opinion
Is Morocco Israel’s next peace partner?
Sep. 21, 2020
Niger Innis