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Nima Gholam Ali Pour

Nima Gholam Ali Pour is a Member of the Swedish Parliament.

Swedish citizen Johan Floderus (right) is greeted by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson upon his arrival at Arlanda airport near Stockholm, on June 15, 2024. Photo by Tom Samuelsson/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
International ‘hostage diplomacy’
Kidnapping for fun and profit.
Jul. 18, 2024
Nima Gholam Ali Pour
Hamas supporters wave the terrorist movement's flag during a student rally at Birzeit University, near Ramallah, May 19, 2022. Credit: Flash90.
Opinion
Hamas in Sweden
Jun. 28, 2023
Nima Gholam Ali Pour