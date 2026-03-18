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Rabbi Zalman Bluming

Rabbi Zalman Bluming is the director of Chabad at Duke University & Durham Chapel Hill.

Kibbutz Be'eri
Opinion
Israel needs you to visit now more than ever
While a few days’ trip to the Holy Land might not seem like a lot, it means the world to the people of Israel.
Jan. 25, 2024
Rabbi Zalman Bluming
Times Square rally
Opinion
Jewish students, you aren’t alone on campus
Oct. 23, 2023
Rabbi Zalman Bluming