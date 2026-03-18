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Ron Dermer

Column
Ron Dermer on Israeli Independence Day: ‘From powerlessness to power’
“What does it mean to move from statelessness to sovereignty?” asks the former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Ep. 4.
May. 4, 2022
Ron Dermer
Opinion
Nothing will stop Biden administration from signing new Iran nuclear deal
Apr. 20, 2022
Ron Dermer
Column
Negev Summit was big win for US, not Israel
Apr. 7, 2022
Ron Dermer
Opinion
Stop demonizing Israel for defending itself
Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer writes in “The Washington Post”: By not giving Hamas the PR victory it seeks, the media would help save innocent Palestinian lives.
May. 21, 2018
Ron Dermer