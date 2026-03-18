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Tehilla Katz

Harvard University
Opinion
‘Harvard Crimson’ provides platform for lying about Israel
Opinion writer Lucas Koerner demands that Harvard University severs all economic and academic ties with the state of Israel and support the notoriously anti-Semitic BDS movement.
Jul. 1, 2021
Tehilla Katz
A rally by supporters of Samidoun, a Palestinian BDS group that advocates for imprisoned terrorists. Source: Samidoun via Facebook.
Opinion
Terrorism, not activism: A closer look at Samidoun
Apr. 21, 2021
Tehilla Katz