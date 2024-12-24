More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Millions of Christians are under Islamist assault, so Pope Francis targets the Jews

Perhaps he believes that pointing a finger at the Jews will divert Muslim rage from the Vatican.

Charles Jacobs, Uzay Bulut
Pope Francis
Pope Francis. Photo by Annett Klingner/Pixabay.
Charles Jacobs
Charles Jacobs Charles Jacobs
Charles Jacobs is president of the Jewish Leadership Project.
Uzay Bulut
Uzay Bulut Uzay Bulut
Uzay Bulut is a Turkish journalist formerly based in Ankara.
(Dec. 23, 2024 / JNS)

Christians face persecution, discrimination, forced conversion and even mass murder for their faith in many parts of the Muslim world, yet Pope Francis, in his upcoming book called Hope, calls for an investigation to see if the Jews are committing a “genocide” against Palestinian Muslims in the Gaza Strip.

The Jews are not committing genocide against Muslims in Gaza, whose population grew almost 3% last year. Muslims, however, are committing mass murder via jihad against Christians in Africa. Yet the pope cowers from defending his own flock.

Africa has become the epicenter of radical Islamic terrorism. Murderous jihad attacks against Christians abound in Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Niger, the Central African Republic, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

The number of Christians intentionally killed, let alone tortured, raped, kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam far exceeds the number of Gazans killed unintentionally as Israel directs its fire at terrorists who hide behind civilians. Indeed, Israel is defending its Jewish population from the very same jihadist assaults faced by African Christians.

Thousands of houses, shops and businesses belonging to Christians, in addition to churches and other Christian buildings such as schools, hospitals and cemeteries in those African nations, have been attacked, damaged, bombed, looted, closed, destroyed, burned down and/or confiscated by jihadists whose declared goals are to conquer and rule over Christian communities. According to a 2024 report by the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, the number of African refugees, internally displaced persons and asylum seekers grew by 14% in the past year to more than 45 million people. There is no call from the pope to investigate.

An abbreviated roll call illustrates the problem.

“Nigeria is the most violent country in the world for Christians. Every two hours, a Christian is killed in Nigeria,” according to Open Doors. Raids by jihadists are a common way to terrorize Christian communities in Nigeria. Christian women and girls are raped, forced into sexual slavery, kidnapped for ransom or murdered. More than 150,000 people, mostly Christians, have been murdered since 2009 by jihadist forces, including Boko Haram, according to a report by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law. The pope has not called for an investigation to see if jihadists and their sponsors are responsible.

Religious conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has led to approximately 6 million deaths since 1996. Escalating violence in the country has displaced around 7.3 million people. Congolese Christian women in areas controlled by Islamic terrorists face persecution for their faith, including abduction, rape, trafficking, sexual slavery and forced marriage to Islamist fighters. They haven’t heard the pope cry out on their behalf.

In Somalia, al-Shabaab, an Islamist group, has repeatedly expressed its desire to eradicate Christians from the country. If discovered, Christians in Somalia can be killed on the spot.

In Burkina Faso, Congo DR and Central African Republic, hundreds of Christians have been raped or otherwise sexually harassed by Islamists. In Mali and Mozambique, hundreds of Christians have been physically or mentally abused for their Christian faith, including beatings and death threats.

Christians in Mali’s Mopti Region are being ordered to pay a crippling “protection tax” called  jizya by Islamist groups. Local Christian leaders are told refusal to pay will result in the seizure and closure of churches. The required jizya is more than half the monthly income of many families.

In April, in Niger’s Tillabéri region, Christians were ordered by jihadists to either convert to Islam, pay their jizya tax or leave their lands. In 2021, Islamist armed groups in that country murdered more than 420 civilians and drove tens of thousands from their homes. Jihadists on motorcycles invaded villages and towns, burning and pillaging houses and granaries and murdering civilians, including people with disabilities and numerous children.

In North Africa, too, Christians are being brutalized. In Egypt, Coptic Christians remain a target of persecution. Hundreds of young women have been kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam and coerced into marriage by Islamist men. One of the missing is 21-year-old Julia Atef, who never made it to church on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 26. No one has heard from her since she left her family’s home on the outskirts of Cairo, headed to a meeting at St. Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Church.

The pope does not have a “Bring Back Julia” poster anywhere in the Vatican.

Meanwhile, Algeria has closed dozens of Protestant churches. Of 47 that were once operational, only four remain, and they are under intense pressure. At least 18 Christians are facing prison sentences because of their religion. They include the Protestant Church of Algeria’s vice president, Pastor Youssef Ourahmane, who was sentenced to one year in prison for having celebrated an unauthorized worship service. Has the pope ever said a word about Ourahmane? According to the European Centre of Law and Justice, “All Catholics who proselytize in any way are liable to criminal prosecution and deportation if they are not Algerian nationals.”

Christians face Islamist oppression outside of Africa as well. In Pakistan and Bangladesh, Hindus and Christians are murdered, kidnapped, raped and forcibly married by Islamists or unlawfully detained by police. Ahsan Raja Masih, a young Pakistani Christian, has been sentenced to hang for his faith over false “blasphemy” charges. The Catholic Bishops of Pakistan have recently joined the Christian community’s outcry against the death sentence. Where is the pope?

In Iran, Christians are not allowed to worship or read the Bible in Farsi or have any contact with Christians who have converted from Islam. Conversion from Islam to Christianity is illegal, and anyone caught as a convert can be arrested and imprisoned. In June, a Christian convert, Yasin Mousavi, was given a 15-year prison sentence for “undermining national security and promoting Zionist Christianity.” Other Christian converts arrested last year include Hamid Afzali, sentenced to 10 years; Nasrollah Mousavi and Bijan Qolizadeh, sentenced to five years each; Zohrab Shahbazi, to nine months; and Iman Saleh, sentenced to five years. There are no “Free the Christians” posters on Vatican walls.

Many more examples of Islamist persecution of religious minorities can be given from almost every majority-Muslim country.

Pope Francis is abandoning millions of Christians to Islamic barbarism. At the same time, he supports the absurd proposition that Israel, forced to combat the scourge of Islamic savagery, is enacting the crime instead of fighting against it.

By turning reality on its head, the pope’s shameful defamation of the Jews complements his passivity in the face of Islamic jihad against Christians. Perhaps he believes that pointing a finger at the Jews will divert Muslim rage from the Vatican. Surely, it distracts the world from his own cowardice and failure to protect Christians.

Religion
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel, peak Wednesday
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David