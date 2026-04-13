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Bijan Ahmadi

Iranians protest in Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province, Nov. 16, 2022. Photo via @FSeifikaran/Twitter.
Opinion
Iran’s protesters need maximum support
A non-interventionist approach to supporting the demonstrators can pave the way for a transition to democracy.
Mar. 12, 2023
Jonathan Harounoff, Bijan Ahmadi