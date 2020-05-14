More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Is the panic about a rise in American anti-Semitism justified?

ADL statistics feed a growing sense of insecurity, especially about right-wing hate. Although concern is warranted, a sober look at the numbers debunks the hysteria.

May. 13, 2020
Jonathan S. Tobin

Is the panic about a rise in American anti-Semitism justified?

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A spray-painted swastika was discovered on the concrete next to a baseball field at Dos Vientos Community Park in Conejo Valley, Calif., in 2019. Photo courtesy of the Anti-Defamation League Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties.
A spray-painted swastika was discovered on the concrete next to a baseball field at Dos Vientos Community Park in Conejo Valley, Calif., in 2019. Photo courtesy of the Anti-Defamation League Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

American Jews are more worried about anti-Semitism than at any time in recent memory. Recent surveys conducted by the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee show that they feel less safe with large numbers claiming personal experience of Jew-hatred.

So it was little surprise that the headlines about the publication this week of ADL’s annual audit of anti-Semitism in the United States seemed to validate that growing sense of insecurity felt by what is—notwithstanding all the bad news they’ve been fed about hate—the freest, most prosperous and most powerful Jewish community in the history of the Diaspora.

Many were already panicked by events like the October 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and the murder of a congregant at Chabad of Poway, Calif., the following April, both by lone gunman right-wing extremists. The announcement of the audit by ADL CEO and national director Jonathan Greenblatt highlighted the “historic” levels of anti-Semitic incidents and the “record” number of violent assaults that will scare even more people.

That the numbers were released during a global pandemic—when fears about history repeating itself with hatemongers ready to blame Jews for the spread of a new plague in the form of the coronavirus—further exacerbates the anxiety many are feeling while they struggle to cope with life under quarantine lockdowns.

Yet there is a difference between rational concerns and the sort of rhetoric that assumes that Americans are living through the moral equivalent of the last days of the Weimar Republic, in which we stand on the precipice as a new dark age of Jew-hatred beckons. The HBO dramatization of Phillip Roth’s counter-factual novel “The Plot Against America” about an anti-Semitic government in the 1940s has become an all-purpose metaphor not only for fears about the rise of hate, but also partisan arguments that seek to depict the Trump administration as morally equivalent to the fictional presidency of the Nazi-appeasing Charles Lindbergh in Roth’s book.

The headlines about “the most anti-Semitic incidents in 40 years” seem to justify that kind of thinking, though a sober look at the data should lead observers to the opposite conclusion. Far from depicting a nation in the throws of a massive wave of anti-Semitic agitation, the ADL audit shows a country where attacks on Jews remain rare.

Though even one such attack is one too many, the notion that 61 examples of violence—or even the 2,107 incidents of all kinds, including vandalism or harassment, in a country of approximately 330 million people—hardly justifies the hype. More to the point, despite efforts to claim the contrary, the numbers don’t justify the effort to claim that anti-Semitism is primarily a product of right-wing extremism linked to Trump.

To the extent that there is real evidence of a surge in attacks, it concerns a very specific group of Jews (the ultra-Orthodox) in a specific region (Greater New York). Yet the surge of anti-Semitic hate against there has nothing to do with the talk about right-wing nutcases inspired by the president.

Over the last century, anti-Semitism has proven to be the sort of virus that easily attaches itself to a variety of ideologies—fascism, Nazism, socialism and Islamism—and is seemingly impervious to efforts to stamp it out. There is ample evidence of a genuine surge of Jew-hatred spreading across the Arab and Muslim worlds, and throughout most of Europe in recent years.

But the notion that Americans are sliding into such a morass of Jew-hatred is unjustified. Social media and the Internet allow tiny groups of extremists a megaphone that makes them seem more numerous than they actually are. Stumbling across Twitter threads or Facebook comments in which hateful language is employed is upsetting, but it’s not the same thing as Jews being afraid to walk the streets while wearing identifying clothing or jewelry, as is the case in some European capitals.

The only Jews who do face that kind of problem are the Chassidim in Brooklyn, N.Y., where, as the audit documents, more than half of the reported incidents of violence took place, as well as elsewhere in that region. The number of victims of anti-Semitic attacks totaled 95 nationally out of an estimated 5 million to 7 million Jews in the United States.

If you were one of those 95 persons or someone who suffered some form of harassment, or saw your local synagogue defaced by anti-Semitic graffiti, the fact that it is so unusual for Jews to be targeted in this manner is of little comfort. But the numbers undermine efforts to claim that Jews are under siege.

More to the point, despite the consistent efforts to politicize this issue as a right-wing trend enabled by Trump, such as one column published by the Forward claimed, the ADL’s numbers don’t back up the notion that the slight increase in incidents is a function of a resurgent and violent far-right. The vast majority of incidents reported that referenced hostility to Israel or Zionism had nothing to do with right-wingers. Most were either the result of random hatred or the product of left-wing pro-BDS anti-Semitism. Though incidents on college campuses slightly declined in 2019, responsibility for them is still the work of left-wing hate groups.

The perpetrators of the one undeniable surge of anti-Semitic violence in the last year involving attacks on Orthodox Jews in Greater New York were largely African-Americans. While local issues may be responsible for some of those attacks, the legitimacy given anti-Jewish and anti-Israel rhetoric by many of that community’s liberal leaders play a part in what has happened. Nor should it be forgotten that while right-wingers are reviled by mainstream conservatives, some of those on the left who spout hate against Jews, such as like Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), are treated as rock stars of the Democratic Party.

All those responsible for anti-Jewish hate deserve condemnation, no matter what their political leanings might be. And even a slight uptick in incidents, as the ADL reported, warrants concern.

Yet American Jews should not succumb to fear or partisan-inspired paranoia. No matter how you spin the ADL’s numbers, the total of incidents still paints a portrait of a country where anti-Semitic attacks of any kind are remarkably rare, and in which violent right-wingers remain few and isolated. The real plot against America comes from those who would deny the fact that for all of its problems, it is a country where Jews continue to live in freedom and where you are more likely to get hit by lightning than to suffer violent anti-Semitism.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS—Jewish News Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

EXPLORE JNS
Prague Haggadah
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
A mural in Tehran's Palestine Square warns the U.S. and Israel to watch out for their soldiers by depicting coffins laid out on the ground draped in U.S. and Israeli flags, with an Islamic Republic of Iran flag before them, on Feb. 1, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Analysis
This is Iran’s propaganda machine
Tehran combines a narrative of victory with one of victimhood to shape public opinion. Israel is trying to catch up in the battle for public perception.
Mar. 20, 2026
Lidor Sultan
IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini. Credit: Tasnimnews_Fa/X.
Israel News
IRGC spokesman slain as IAF expands strikes on the Islamic Republic
Two people wounded and two homes damaged in Rehovot in Iranian missile barrages.
Mar. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking before reporters at the Pentagon, March 19, 2026. Credit: YouTube/Fox News.
U.S. News
‘Epic Fury’ on track: Hegseth says ‘today will be the biggest attack yet’
The U.S. Army has “flattened” Iran’s air defenses and defense industrial base, including the factories and production lines supporting missile and drone programs, the American defense secretary said.
Mar. 20, 2026
David Isaac
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
Actors turned politicos
Stephen M. Flatow