More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Shunning and shaming in the age of Trump

Alan Dershowitz’s complaints of life on Martha’s Vineyard merit derision. Still, a country where you can’t socialize with political opponents isn’t good for democracy.

Jul. 5, 2018
Jonathan S. Tobin

Shunning and shaming in the age of Trump

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Professor Alan Dershowitz speaks at a conference in Tel Aviv, Dec. 11, 2016. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Professor Alan Dershowitz speaks at a conference in Tel Aviv, Dec. 11, 2016. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

Is there anything more ridiculous than celebrities that take themselves seriously? Unfortunately, for Alan Dershowitz, that’s been the main response to his complaints that Martha’s Vineyard has become a hostile environment for him since he took to defending U.S. President Donald Trump on cable TV.

Professor Alan Dershowitz speaks at a conference in Tel Aviv, Dec. 11, 2016. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Professor Alan Dershowitz speaks at an event co-organized by Tel Aviv International Salon at the annual “Globes Business Conference,” held at the David Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv on Dec. 11, 2016. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.

The world of social media has been having some fun with the ubiquitous former Harvard Law School professor. By drawing attention to the fact that some of those who summer on the swank resort island want nothing to do with him, as described in an op-ed published in The Hill, an inside politics journal for those in the know at the Capitol, he exposed himself to an avalanche of derision.

Suffice it to say that not being able to dine with some of your old companions who don’t like your current political stands is not remotely the same as “McCarthyism,” as Dershowitz claimed in his article. It’s also not exactly a hardship.

After reveling in his insider status for years, it’s a little difficult to sympathize with him for being relegated to the ranks of those out of step with the liberal elites on the island. Those who take public pride in hosting the likes of Bill and Hillary Clinton—he famously schlepped the “first family” to synagogue on the island one summer when Rosh Hashanah fell in late August—shouldn’t be surprised when that same crowd turns on you for expressing heretical views. There is, after all, no constitutional right to be accepted in the best social circles of Chilmark, Mass., the island town where the 79-year-old professor moved after retiring from teaching.

It also seems a bit odd for a public contrarian and controversialist like Dershowitz to be making a meal out of the fact that some people disagree with him. But I suppose it says something that a person like Dershowitz, who has taken some unpopular positions in the past, can suddenly find himself placed in cherem because of Trump. This is, after all, the same person who championed the cause of Claus von Bulow and was a key member of the “dream team” of lawyers who worked on the defense of O.J. Simpson. After helping two celebrities accused of murdering their wives (whom most of the general public thought were as guilty as sin) get off the hook, what could be so awful about his comments criticizing the special counsel investigating Trump?

Nor is the situation Dershowitz described anything like the nastiness we’ve seen pop up lately with respect to officials who work in the administration. Not being invited to parties isn’t the same thing as thinking there’s nothing wrong with harassing people like White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders when she’s out for dinner with her family.

But Dershowitz is on to something when he notes that the self-righteous defenses that are being made for the attempt to shame or shun political opponents is a sign of how intolerant Americans have become of opposing views. We should be questioning why so many of us cheered not only those who harassed Sanders and other Republicans, but the suggestion by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) that anyone who works for Trump should be harassed by crowds wherever they go.

A big share of the blame here belongs to Trump for the way he abuses opponents to the cheers of his supporters. Social media—that insulator from opposing views—is also a big part of this trend. But the notion that there is something peculiarly shameful about supporting the administration or even, as in Dershowitz’s case, pointing out the shortcomings of some of his critics says more about liberal panic about Trump than it does about the president and his defenders.

As hard as it may be for those who consider Trump to be the epitome of evil and who have swallowed the absurd calumny that we are on the brink of fascist tyranny, Dershowitz’s criticisms of the probe being led by Robert Mueller are actually in line with his record. Just as his past legal advocacy centered on protecting the rights of anyone who is accused of a crime, the same principle applies to Trump. Many of those who can’t abide any criticism of Mueller were quick to abuse a special prosecutor who targeted a Democrat, as was the case 20 years ago with Ken Starr and President Clinton.

Nobody has to associate with anyone they don’t like or with whom they disagree. But we should all wonder at the way we’ve become a country where we judge people as beyond the pale because we don’t like their politics. If Democrats think Republicans are Nazis—and are sometimes answered in kind—then the problem is not just about civility, but about tolerance.

In the last few weeks, we’re learned that the American Civil Liberties Union, which always prided itself on defending anyone’s rights no matter how unpopular they were, won’t take the cases of people who offend their liberal donor base anymore. Other liberals complain that conservatives are “weaponizing” the First Amendment and have begun to sound like Marxist theorist Herbert Marcuse, who influenced the New Left in the 1960s with his critiques of tolerance and called for taking away the right of free speech for those with whom he disagreed. Such views have become mainstream on college campuses where some students, like Dershowitz’s ex-friends on Martha’s Vineyard, need “safe places” to shield them from opposing views.

The fact that such ideas and critiques of the First Amendment are now becoming mainstream is what should really worry us. But as much as we may chuckle at his discomfort, the kind of shunning and shaming that Dershowitz describes helps legitimize those anti-democratic sentiments. If you care about democracy, try to tolerate and listen to friends whose ideas offend you. Isolating them or yourself is the first step towards a culture war that will harm everything about American democracy that we love.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS — Jewish News Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking before reporters at the Pentagon, March 19, 2026. Credit: YouTube/Fox News.
U.S. News
‘Epic Fury’ on track: Hegseth says ‘today will be the biggest attack yet’
The U.S. has “flattened” Iran’s air defenses and defense industrial base, including the factories and production lines supporting missile and drone programs, the American defense secretary said.
Mar. 20, 2026
David Isaac
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman