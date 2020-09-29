More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

65 Israeli wines win medals in Decanter World Wine Awards

The “Oscars of wine” recognizes the products of 18 Israeli wineries, bestowing six gold medals, 31 silvers and 28 bronzes.

Sep. 29, 2020
Wine barrels piled up at the Barkan winery. Aug. 2, 2012. Photo by Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.
Wine barrels piled up at the Barkan winery. Aug. 2, 2012. Photo by Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.

Six Israeli wineries won gold medals in the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Considered the “Oscars” of wine awards, Decanter’s competition has become the world’s largest wine contest over the past 17 years.

“Over 28 consecutive days in August, 116 of the world’s top wine experts, including 37 Masters of Wine and nine Master Sommeliers, blind tasted 16,518 wines under strict Covid safety guidelines, resulting in 50 Best in Show, 178 Platinum, 537 Gold, 5,234 Silver and 7,508 Bronze medals,” reports Decanter.

The six Israeli gold medalists are all reds: Gofna Cabernet Franc Réserve from Gva’ot Winery (vintage 2017), Peak from Psagot Winery (2016), Secret Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and Mosaic Exclusive Edition from Shiloh Winery (2017), Black Tulip from Tulip Winery (2017), and Cabernet Sauvignon from Yarden Winery (2016).

In addition, 31 Israeli wines got silver awards and 28 received bronze awards.

Psagot Winery’s Peak scored highest among Israeli medalists in the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards. Credit: Courtesy.
Psagot Winery’s Peak scored highest among Israeli medalists in the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards. Photo: courtesy.

The silver awardees—four whites and 27 reds—were from Adir, Carmel, Dalton, Ella Valley, Gat Shomron, Golan Heights, Gva’ot, Har Bracha, Karmei Yosef, Maia, Psagot, Recanati, Shiloh, Teperberg and Tura Estate wineries.

The bronze awardees were from Adir, Bravdo, Carmel, Dalton, Ella Valley, Gat Shomron, Golan Heights, Gva’ot, Har Bracha, Karmei Yosef, Recanati, Shiloh and Teperberg wineries. They included 18 reds, nine whites and one rosé (Adir’s 2019 Kerem Ben Zimra Barbera Rosé).

The Israeli winery that garnered the most Decanter awards this year was Shiloh, with two golds, seven silvers and four bronzes.

Shiloh Winery received the most medals of any Israeli winery in the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards. Credit: Courtesy.
Shiloh Winery received the most medals of any Israeli winery in the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards. Photo: courtesy.

The highest-scoring Israeli wine, with 96 points, was Psagot’s Peak. The other gold medalists each scored 95 points.

This article was first published by Israel21c.

Food and Drink
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin