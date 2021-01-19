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Israeli chef Assaf Granit awarded Michelin star

Granit’s Paris eatery, Shabour, opened a year-and-a-half ago, and became a hit with both customers and critics.

Jan. 19, 2021
Israeli chef Assaf Granit speaks at a conference with science ministers from around the world in Jerusalem on May 2, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli chef Assaf Granit speaks at a conference with science ministers from around the world in Jerusalem on May 2, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Israeli celebrity chef Assaf Granit has just won one of the most coveted accolades in the culinary world—a Michelin star for his Paris restaurant, Shabour.

The 2021 Michelin guide book was published on Monday

Shabour opened its doors approximately a year-and-a-half ago, and became a hit with customers and critics alike.

This is the first Michelin star to be granted to an Israeli restaurant in France. However, this is not the first time he has become a darling of Paris—in 2018 he was named the city’s best chef, and in 2019 the mayor noted his contribution to the Paris gastronomy scene.

In addition to Shabour, Granit owns restaurants in Israel and London.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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