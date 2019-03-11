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Terrorists smuggle phones in stomachs, says prison service

Smugglers swallow miniature devices and then get arrested so they can deliver them to the intended person • Phones also hidden within prison walls • More than 70 phones used to orchestrate terrorist acts have been confiscated this year.

Mar. 11, 2019
An X-ray image of a phone smuggled inside an inmate. Photo: Israel Prison Service (Israel Hayom).
An X-ray image of a phone smuggled inside an inmate. Photo: Israel Prison Service (Israel Hayom).

The Israel Prison Service has uncovered a sophisticated method of smuggling cellphones into Israeli jails, the agency announced on Sunday.

Security prisoners, the agency said, have been caught trying to smuggle miniature cellphones into prisons by swallowing them. The smugglers would commit petty crimes just so they could be arrested and then deliver the phones to a specific person already behind bars.

In other cases, phones were hidden within the prison walls.

These phones were used by inmates to direct terrorist acts. More than 70 smuggled cellphones have been seized thus far in 2019.

The IPS said it recently began installing jammers in prisons in order to ensure smuggled phones would be rendered unserviceable.

“The IPS is at the forefront of the war on terrorism,” the agency said in a statement.

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