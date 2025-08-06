Detroit chapter of JVP wants people to fast in solidarity with Gazans

( Aug. 6, 2025 / JNS )

Detroit residents ought to refrain from eating for between half a day and two days as part of a “rolling solidarity fast” with Gazans, the city’s chapter of the anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace says.

The group told the Detroit Free Press that more than 50 have participated or plan to do so. An organizer told the paper that “we want to use our bodies and our platform to continue to build pressure on our elected officials, especially our senators, to stop starvation in Gaza and stop the military violence and ongoing genocide.”

Israel has said repeatedly that accusations that it is guilty of “genocide” and using starvation as a war technique are antisemitic blood libels.