Over 6,500 taken to hospitals in Israel since start of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’

A total of 6,594 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran on Feb. 28, Israel’s Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

As of 7 a.m., 125 remained hospitalized—two in critical, 14 in serious, 24 in moderate and 79 in good condition, according to the ministry.

Over the past 24 hours, hospitals received 148 newly injured people. Four were moderately wounded and 108 sustained light injuries, while the rest were treated for anxiety or remained under evaluation.