More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

One wounded in Iranian missile attack on northern Israel

The Houthis claimed a fourth missile launch at Israel from Yemen.

Apr. 3, 2026
JNS Staff

One wounded in Iranian missile attack on northern Israel

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
From one of the Iranian missile impact scenes in central Israel on April 3, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah Spokesperson’s Unit.
From one of the Iranian missile impact scenes in central Israel on April 3, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah Spokesperson’s Unit.
( Apr. 3, 2026 / JNS )

One person was lightly wounded when an Iranian ballistic missile struck the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Ata on Friday morning, according to Hebrew-language media.

The reports cited the Magen David Adom emergency service as saying that a 79-year-old man was hit by stone debris caused by the shockwave of the impact.

Several cluster munition impact sites were reported in the Haifa area following another Iranian ballistic missile attack on Friday morning.

Damage was reported to roads and vehicles, with no injuries.

The Islamic Republic launched several barrages at central Israel overnight Thursday. Israeli media said interceptor fragments from air defenses fell in several cities across the Dan region, including Ramat Gan, Petach Tikvah, Givat Shmuel and Bnei Brak, causing property damage.

Air raid sirens were also heard across the Sharon region and Samaria after multiple launches believed to include at least one missile with a cluster warhead.

Separately, sirens were activated overnight in Kiryat Shmona and Metula following Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon, hours after a drone infiltration alert in the Western Galilee. The Home Front Command issued warnings of possible hostile aircraft in the area throughout the night.

Iran-backed Houthi terrorists announced on Thursday that they had carried out a fourth missile strike targeting Israel, shortly after the Israel Defense Forces said it detected a launch from Yemen that triggered sirens in the Jerusalem area. No injuries were reported.

A total of 6,594 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran on Feb. 28, Israel’s Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

As of 7 a.m., 125 remained hospitalized—two in critical, 14 in serious, 24 in moderate and 79 in good condition, according to the ministry.

Over the past 24 hours, hospitals received 148 newly injured people. Four were moderately wounded and 108 sustained light injuries, while the rest were treated for anxiety or remained under evaluation.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
A pro-Palestinian rally at 46th Street and Second Avenue near the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, Sept. 23, 2025. Credit: SWinxy via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Anti-Israel groups plan protest in New York City against Israel’s death penalty law
The protest denounces the newly approved legislation that expands the use of the death penalty for convicted terrorists and alleges mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners.
Apr. 7, 2026
View from Empire State Building towards Midtown Manhattan, New York City, N.Y. Credit: Dietmar Rabich via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns of New York corporate ‘exodus’ over high taxes
“Individuals vote with their feet,” Jamie Dimon wrote in a letter to shareholders.
Apr. 7, 2026
Trump Tucker Carlson
U.S. News
Tucker ‘a low-IQ person’ with ‘absolutely no idea what’s going on,’ Trump says
The U.S. president told the New York Post that “he calls me all the time. I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools.”
Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends JFREJ’s “Seder in the Streets” in Union Square Park on April 6, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
U.S. News
Mamdani, Lander, local office hopefuls attend ‘racial and economic justice’ Passover event that ends in arrests at Palantir office in Manhattan
The New York City Police Department told JNS that 15 people were arrested after having “refused multiple lawful orders to disperse.”
Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
New Canaan School in Connecticut. Credit: Noroton/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Connecticut prep school probes Jew-hatred posts targeting rival high school athletes
“This is not who we are, what we stand for or what we teach,” Fairfield Prep stated, as officials investigate antisemitic social media posts targeting New Canaan High School hockey players.
Apr. 7, 2026
DNC Democratic National Committee
U.S. News
Dem Party to weigh rejecting AIPAC funding
The party is also reportedly considering resolutions that would halt weapons transfers to those implicated “credibly” in violating international law and investigate an airstrike on a school in Iran.
Apr. 7, 2026
David Azran in the debris of his southern Israeli home in the southern Israeli city of Dimona, which was demolished on March 21 by an Iranian ballistic missile, March 29, 2026. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman, Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Connecting to our essence
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Don’t confuse Ronen Bergman’s credentials with credibility
Ruthie Blum