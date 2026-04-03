One wounded in Iranian missile attack on northern Israel

One person was lightly wounded when an Iranian ballistic missile struck the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Ata on Friday morning, according to Hebrew-language media.

The reports cited the Magen David Adom emergency service as saying that a 79-year-old man was hit by stone debris caused by the shockwave of the impact.

Several cluster munition impact sites were reported in the Haifa area following another Iranian ballistic missile attack on Friday morning.

Damage was reported to roads and vehicles, with no injuries.

The Islamic Republic launched several barrages at central Israel overnight Thursday. Israeli media said interceptor fragments from air defenses fell in several cities across the Dan region, including Ramat Gan, Petach Tikvah, Givat Shmuel and Bnei Brak, causing property damage.

Air raid sirens were also heard across the Sharon region and Samaria after multiple launches believed to include at least one missile with a cluster warhead.

Separately, sirens were activated overnight in Kiryat Shmona and Metula following Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon, hours after a drone infiltration alert in the Western Galilee. The Home Front Command issued warnings of possible hostile aircraft in the area throughout the night.

Iran-backed Houthi terrorists announced on Thursday that they had carried out a fourth missile strike targeting Israel, shortly after the Israel Defense Forces said it detected a launch from Yemen that triggered sirens in the Jerusalem area. No injuries were reported.

A total of 6,594 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran on Feb. 28, Israel’s Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

As of 7 a.m., 125 remained hospitalized—two in critical, 14 in serious, 24 in moderate and 79 in good condition, according to the ministry.

Over the past 24 hours, hospitals received 148 newly injured people. Four were moderately wounded and 108 sustained light injuries, while the rest were treated for anxiety or remained under evaluation.

