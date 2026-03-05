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Donald Trump

Trump
U.S. News
Trump extends ‘warmest greetings’ on Chanukah, ‘a joyous season of reflection and hope’
“The flames of Hanukkah stand as a reminder of the strength and resilience of the Jewish people and of the spirit that continues to guide our Nation toward a brighter future.”
Dec. 15, 2025
JNS Staff
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) addresses a gathering of the Israel Allies Foundation in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 11, 2025. Photo by Jackson Young.
Israel News
Cruz: American churches ‘asleep’ on antisemitism
President Donald Trump receives Lifetime Achievement Award from the Israel Allies Foundation for his unflinching support of the Jewish state.
Dec. 14, 2025
Etgar Lefkovits
US President Donald Trump looks on during a roundtable discussion in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Dec. 10, 2025. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Trump to announce Gaza Peace Council members in early 2026
The candidates for the council “now include kings, presidents and prime ministers.”
Dec. 11, 2025
Israel Hayom
Trump, Netanyahu
Israel News
Knesset, US House leaders officially begin campaign to get Trump a Nobel
“No individual did more to advance peace in 2025 than President Trump,” Amir Ohana and Mike Johnson stated.
Dec. 10, 2025
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (R) meets US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz (L) in Jerusalem on Dec. 10, 2025. Source: @IsraelPresident/X.
Israel News
Herzog, Waltz discuss Trump plan, last hostage in Gaza
“Thank you for supporting Israel at the United Nations with clear moral clarity,” the Israeli president told the U.S. envoy in Jerusalem.
Dec. 10, 2025
JNS Staff
Israel Allies Foundation
U.S. News
Faith and diplomacy for Israel mix at major Christian event
The three-day gathering in Washington, D.C. culminates with an award ceremony honoring U.S. President Donald Trump for his unflinching support for Israel.
Dec. 9, 2025
Etgar Lefkovits
Trump Netanyahu
Analysis
Netanyahu-Trump meeting to focus on Hamas disarmament
Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Trump on Dec. 29 at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
Dec. 9, 2025
Ariel Kahana, Danny Zaken
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 48th Kennedy Center Honors Medallion Reception at the U.S. Department of State on Dec. 6, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Jerusalem Israel’s ‘rightful capital,’ says Trump on anniversary of city’s recognition
The city is the “rightful capital that stands at the heart of Israel’s traditions, government and heritage,” said the U.S. president.
Dec. 8, 2025
JNS Staff
Hamas terrorist leader Khaled Mashaal addresses an anti-Israel conference in Istanbul, Turkey via video link, Dec. 6, 2025. Credit: Screenshot.
Israel News
Hamas chief rejects key points of Trump peace plan, calls for Israel’s destruction
Global anti-Israel sentiment has created opportunities “to remove this entity [Israel] from our homeland,” said Khaled Mashaal.
Dec. 7, 2025
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Trump Michael and Susan Dell
U.S. News
Dells pledge $6.25b for new ‘Trump Accounts’ program
The unprecedented gift aims to encourage millions of American families to claim investment accounts created under President Donald Trump’s tax law.
Dec. 5, 2025
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump announces changes to the country's fuel economy standards in the Oval Office at the White House on Dec. 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Israel News
Trump: Phase 2 of Gaza plan ‘pretty soon’
“We have peace in the Middle East. People don’t realize it” said the U.S. president.
Dec. 4, 2025
JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
Trump, Netanyahu hold call on Hamas disarmament
“The two leaders stressed the importance and obligation of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, and discussed expanding the peace agreements,” per the prime minister’s office.
Dec. 1, 2025
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OPINION
Senior Contributing Editor
Netanyahu deserves exoneration, not a pardon
Ruthie Blum
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Israel needs an end to lawfare, not a presidential pardon
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alan Newman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Trump, Mamdani and the need for moral clarity
Alan Newman
Opinion
Islamic socialism takes on the West
Tirza Shorr
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Freedom is not negotiable: Trump’s strategy might be risky
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Oct. 7 and history in stratospheric motion
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Jerusalem faces a tough choice but signals trust in the Trump plan
Fiamma Nirenstein
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