Donald Trump
“The flames of Hanukkah stand as a reminder of the strength and resilience of the Jewish people and of the spirit that continues to guide our Nation toward a brighter future.”
President Donald Trump receives Lifetime Achievement Award from the Israel Allies Foundation for his unflinching support of the Jewish state.
The candidates for the council “now include kings, presidents and prime ministers.”
“No individual did more to advance peace in 2025 than President Trump,” Amir Ohana and Mike Johnson stated.
“Thank you for supporting Israel at the United Nations with clear moral clarity,” the Israeli president told the U.S. envoy in Jerusalem.
The three-day gathering in Washington, D.C. culminates with an award ceremony honoring U.S. President Donald Trump for his unflinching support for Israel.
Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Trump on Dec. 29 at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
The city is the “rightful capital that stands at the heart of Israel’s traditions, government and heritage,” said the U.S. president.
Global anti-Israel sentiment has created opportunities “to remove this entity [Israel] from our homeland,” said Khaled Mashaal.
The unprecedented gift aims to encourage millions of American families to claim investment accounts created under President Donald Trump’s tax law.
“We have peace in the Middle East. People don’t realize it” said the U.S. president.
“The two leaders stressed the importance and obligation of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, and discussed expanding the peace agreements,” per the prime minister’s office.
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