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George Soros

White House
U.S. News
Biden awards medals of freedom to George Soros, Hillary Clinton
“Giving Soros the Medal of Freedom is outrageous but not surprising,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) wrote. “Democratic politicians support criminals more than cops.”
Jan. 6, 2025
Andrew Bernard
Alex Soros
Antisemitism
Alex Soros deflects antisemitism related to Open Society Foundations
The new board chair released a statement countering accusations and criticism the organization set up by his father has taken for decades.
Feb. 8, 2024
IfNotNow Protesting AIPAC
Israel News
Soros donations to anti-Israel groups unsurprising and ‘shameful,’ says Erdan
Israel’s U.N. ambassador points out that funds sent by the billionaire investor “have never been about any solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
Dec. 4, 2023
George Soros at the Festival of Economics in Trento, Italy, on June 2, 2012. Credit: Niccolò Caranti via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Soros funneled $15m to groups behind pro-Hamas protests
The New York Post found that Soros money supports groups that “justified Hamas’ bloody attacks.”
Oct. 30, 2023
Another Soros Dry Bones
Another Soros
Alex is more Soros-y than his father George Soros.
Sept. 8, 2023
Dry Bones
George Soros, the Hungarian-born American billionaire, investor and philanthropist, speaks during a political and financial meeting in Italy in 2014. Credit: Giacomo Morinini/Shutterstock.
Feature
Dissecting the George Soros agenda
Starting in the 1990s, author Rachel Ehrenfeld warned about the dangers George Soros’s policies posed to America.
Aug. 21, 2023
David Isaac
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). Credit: Nate Gowdy Photography via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
George Soros and son donate to representative who called Israel ‘racist’
The billionaire family sent $13,200 to a progressive representative criticized for statements called “dangerous and antisemitic.”
July 28, 2023
Amichai Chikli
Jewish Life
Israeli minister: J Street a ‘hostile organization’
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli criticized the lobby for supporting the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
June 13, 2023
George Soros at the Festival of Economics in Trento, Italy, on June 2, 2012. Credit: Niccolò Caranti via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Two Jewish conservatives launch ‘Jews Against Soros’ website
They seek to counter the claim that any criticism of the billionaire qualifies as antisemitic.
June 1, 2023
Entrepreneur, investor and business magnate Elon Musk discusses a Neuralink device as part of a live demonstration on Aug. 28, 2020. Credit: Steve Jurvetson/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
‘I will endeavor to be more thoughtful in the future,’ Musk says post-Soros tweet
Posting on social media, the Twitter boss acknowledged that Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, “has a good point.”
May 23, 2023
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Post-Musk incident, Israeli foreign minister announces: ‘No tweets like this again’
Eli Cohen is now apparently directing Foreign Ministry staff to run all political tweets by him first.
May 17, 2023
Elon Musk
Israel News
Musk tweet about Soros had ‘antisemitic flavor,’ says Israeli official
The Twitter CEO’s post led to a “flood” of antisemitic conspiracy theories on the platform, said Foreign Ministry Director of Digital Diplomacy David Saranga.
May 17, 2023
OPINION
Opinion
On Israel, Soros funds the protests and the protested
Daniel Greenfield
Opinion
The ‘Islamophobia’ industry shills for Hamas
Andrew E. Harrod
Opinion
Defund the Soros Hamas insurrection
Daniel Greenfield
Farley Weiss. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Shielding certain antisemites
Farley Weiss, Leonard Grunstein
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Telling the truth about Soros and antisemitism is essential
Jonathan S. Tobin
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Elon Musk and the inevitability of antisemitism
Benjamin Kerstein
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Antisemites are those who hate Israel, not those who love it
Jonathan S. Tobin