George Soros
“Giving Soros the Medal of Freedom is outrageous but not surprising,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) wrote. “Democratic politicians support criminals more than cops.”
The new board chair released a statement countering accusations and criticism the organization set up by his father has taken for decades.
Israel’s U.N. ambassador points out that funds sent by the billionaire investor “have never been about any solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
The New York Post found that Soros money supports groups that “justified Hamas’ bloody attacks.”
Another Soros
Alex is more Soros-y than his father George Soros.
Starting in the 1990s, author Rachel Ehrenfeld warned about the dangers George Soros’s policies posed to America.
The billionaire family sent $13,200 to a progressive representative criticized for statements called “dangerous and antisemitic.”
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli criticized the lobby for supporting the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
They seek to counter the claim that any criticism of the billionaire qualifies as antisemitic.
Posting on social media, the Twitter boss acknowledged that Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, “has a good point.”
Eli Cohen is now apparently directing Foreign Ministry staff to run all political tweets by him first.
The Twitter CEO’s post led to a “flood” of antisemitic conspiracy theories on the platform, said Foreign Ministry Director of Digital Diplomacy David Saranga.
OPINION