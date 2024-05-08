Israel Bonds surpasses $3 billion in sales since Oct. 7

(May 8, 2024 / JNS)



Israel Bonds has surpassed $3 billion in global sales in the seven months since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, a sum almost three times greater than the company’s recent annual average.

“On Oct. 7, we initiated what is the most powerful and successful campaign in support of the state of Israel in the history of Israel Bonds since 1951,” Israel Bonds president and CEO Dani Naveh told JNS. “My managerial task, in collaboration with my amazing team, was to elevate Israel Bonds sales to a much higher level in a short time, as part of our obligation to support the State of Israel at war.”

Since Oct. 7, more than 35 U.S. state and municipal governments have invested in Israel Bonds for a total of $1.7 billion. With a $700 million investment, Palm Beach County in Florida has become the world’s largest investor in Israel Bonds.

Offices around the world posted record numbers of retail investors, from inside and outside the Jewish community.

“This is a great expression of the enormous support that the State of Israel has been receiving from all over and from Jewish communities in the United States, Canada, Europe and other places,” said Naveh.

“Many local governments and states purchase bonds. When asked why they do so, they say it’s a way for them to support America’s greatest ally in the Middle East. Also, this allows them to provide funds for the people of Israel facing enemies all around them; and, of course, they get nice, long and steady returns via interest rates,” he added.

Kibbutz Kfar Aza wreckage from Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Photo by Eli Dassa.

Naveh said investors are aware of Israel’s economic resilience.

“They know that the State of Israel has always paid principles and rates on time in the 73 years of Israel Bonds existence,” he said.

In 2023, 25% of Israel’s foreign debt was owed to bondholders.

Israel Bonds was founded in 1951 by Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion. It was formed as a broker-dealer company operating in the United States with affiliates around the world, in Canada, Europe and other places, for the State of Israel.

A bond can be defined as a fixed-income investment, much like a loan, but in this case, the borrower is the State of Israel. The person or institution purchasing a bond benefits from interest rates in return for that investment.

“During our years of operation, we raised more than $52 billion in total for Israel,” said Naveh, adding that Israel Bonds has played an important role in strengthening nearly every segment of the Israeli economy and that investors can take pride in being part of Israel’s great success stories.

As Israel commemorated the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, Naveh said that this year Yom Hashoah feels different, as it comes on heels and in the shadow of the Oct. 7 massacre.

“We see in the U.S. and other places small but vocal antisemitic groups protesting against the Jewish people, the State of Israel and investment in Israel bonds,” Naveh said. “At this most difficult time, I would like to thank our supporters and investors who send the very strong message that Israel is not alone and that antisemitism cannot be tolerated or ignored.”

While Naveh indicated that there are different ways to respond to the enemies of the Jewish people and the State of Israel, the most direct one, he said, is investing in the Jewish nation.

Israel Bonds president and CEO Dani Naveh visits the Nova Music Festival Memorial site during the Israel Bonds Leadership Solidarity Mission to Israel in 2024. Photo by Eli Dassa.

“Among financial institutions and local governments that invest, some have witnessed the above type of protests and declared that their response would be to purchase more bonds and increase their support for Israel,” Naveh said. “Israel fights on different fronts. The Israeli economy supports the military and civilian efforts and our mission at Israel Bonds is to support the Israeli economy.”

He stressed that Israel Bonds is continuing its campaign for Israel: “People should know that while we raised more than $3 billion, Israel still needs a lot of funds. Every investment and every investor can make an impact. Every investment is crucial.”

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories Your Email Free sign up By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and allied pro-Israel organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT