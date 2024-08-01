(August 1, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

As Israel marks the somber 300-day milestone since the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, rescued hostage Louis Har made an impassioned plea for the immediate return of all remaining captives.

In an exclusive interview with Israel Hayom, Har, who was dramatically rescued after 128 days in captivity, shared his insights on the ongoing hostage crisis.

Har, 70, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on Oct. 7 by Hamas terrorists and later rescued by IDF forces from Rafah in February.

“I put on a brave face, saying I’m fine, but inside it’s a different story, especially with the situation changing by the minute,” he said.

The recent eliminations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah figure Fuad Shukr have left Har with mixed emotions. While initially feeling relief, he expressed uncertainty about the consequences.

“We’re in the dark about whether these events will help bring the hostages home or make things worse,” he said.

Har’s primary focus remains on the return of all hostages. “My message to decision-makers is crystal clear—bring all the hostages home, regardless of the cost,” he emphasized.

“It’s been far too long—we need to give these families some peace, and only then can we as a nation start to heal,” he added.

The former hostage recounted the harrowing events of Oct. 7, when he and his family members were taken from their home in Nir Yitzhak. Har, his wife Clara, and three relatives were abducted after terrorists breached their shelter. While the women were released in November as part of an exchange deal, Har and his brother-in-law Fernando Marman were rescued by IDF troops.

Since his return, Har has dedicated himself to advocacy for the remaining hostages. He conducts interviews in multiple languages and participates in speaking engagements both in Israel and abroad.

“The crucial thing is to keep Oct. 7 in the public consciousness,” he explained. “When I speak from personal experience, it resonates differently—people really listen.”

Unlike some returned hostages who have faced public hostility, Har reported an overwhelmingly positive reception. “The outpouring of support from our people has been incredible,” he said, while acknowledging the diverse opinions within Israeli society.

Har now prioritizes time with his family, drawing strength from his four children and 10 grandchildren. He reflects on the simple joys he missed during captivity, such as embracing his grandchildren and hosting family gatherings.

