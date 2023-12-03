IDF shells targets in Syria after rocket fire

( Dec. 3, 2023 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces artillery struck targets in Syria on Sunday morning in response to rocket fire earlier in the day.

One enemy projectile hit an open area, causing no injuries or damage.

The Iron Dome aerial-defense system was not activated and air raid sirens were not activated in surrounding Israeli communities.

Israeli airstrikes near Damascus early Saturday killed two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers.

Iran said Mohammad Ali Atai Shoorcheh and Panah Taghizadeh were “martyred” while advising the Syrian military, and blamed “Zionists” for their deaths.

Last Sunday, Israel Air Force strikes damaged Damascus International Airport and other targets near the Syrian capital, according to local media reports.

The pro-regime Sham FM radio said the runways were struck, in at least the fourth such instance since Iran-backed Hamas terrorists in Gaza launched their cross-border assault on the Jewish state on Oct 7.

Israel has struck hundreds of targets in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the country. However, Jerusalem rarely acknowledges these incidents.