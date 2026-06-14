‘Let’s not blow it': Trump criticizes Israeli attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his disapproval with Israel over its attack on Hezbollah targets in Beirut on Sunday, taking issue with its timing, given that the U.S. and Iran are “so close to a peace deal.”

“Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless; nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process,” the president posted to Truth Social.

“We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace—Let’s not blow it! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote.