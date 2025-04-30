IDF units launch memorial runs honoring fallen soldiers

( April 30, 2025 / JNS)

In the lead-up to Israel’s Memorial Day, thousands of Israel Defense Forces soldiers took part in “Running in Their Memory,” a series of commemorative events held across elite units to honor comrades who fell in the line of duty.

More than 800 active-duty troops, reservists and support personnel joined the Yahalom Unit’s inaugural memorial race, establishing a new tradition for the elite combat engineering unit. In the Egoz commando unit, over 250 fighters ran a 9-kilometer (5.6-mile) route symbolizing the unit’s number—621.

מירוץ "רצים לזכרם", התקיים במספר יחידות בצה"ל לקראת יום הזיכרון. הריצה הינה מסורת ייחודית להנצחת החללים שנפלו בעת מילוי תפקידם לאורך השנים.



בריצה של יחידת "יהל"ם" השתתפו למעלה מ-800 לוחמים, חיילי מטה ומשרתי מילואים, ולקחו חלק במקצים באורכים שונים. זוהי הפעם הראשונה שהיחידה קיימה… pic.twitter.com/PS8kjXlLzY — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 29, 2025

Duvdevan Unit soldiers participated in “Navigating in Their Memory,” with each team honoring specific fallen comrades through navigational challenges and values-based discussion circles. Meanwhile, Meitar Unit combatants and support staff ran a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course from Ramat Gan Stadium, each dedicating their run to a fallen soldier. The event concluded with remembrance circles to share their stories.

These memorial initiatives reflect the IDF’s commitment to preserving the legacy of the fallen through meaningful, unit-driven traditions.