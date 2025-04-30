IDF units launch memorial runs honoring fallen soldiers

In the lead-up to Israel’s Memorial Day, thousands of Israel Defense Forces soldiers took part in “Running in Their Memory,” a series of commemorative events held across elite units to honor comrades who fell in the line of duty.
More than 800 active-duty troops, reservists and support personnel joined the Yahalom Unit’s inaugural memorial race, establishing a new tradition for the elite combat engineering unit. In the Egoz commando unit, over 250 fighters ran a 9-kilometer (5.6-mile) route symbolizing the unit’s number—621.
Duvdevan Unit soldiers participated in “Navigating in Their Memory,” with each team honoring specific fallen comrades through navigational challenges and values-based discussion circles. Meanwhile, Meitar Unit combatants and support staff ran a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course from Ramat Gan Stadium, each dedicating their run to a fallen soldier. The event concluded with remembrance circles to share their stories.
These memorial initiatives reflect the IDF’s commitment to preserving the legacy of the fallen through meaningful, unit-driven traditions.