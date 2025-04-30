Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
IDF units launch memorial runs honoring fallen soldiers

Troops across elite IDF units commemorated Memorial Day with dedicated races and navigation events.

JNS Staff
IDF soldiers from elite units participate in memorial runs and navigation events held in honor of fallen comrades ahead of Israel’s Memorial Day, April 2025. Credit: IDF.
(April 30, 2025 / JNS)

In the lead-up to Israel’s Memorial Day, thousands of Israel Defense Forces soldiers took part in “Running in Their Memory,” a series of commemorative events held across elite units to honor comrades who fell in the line of duty.

More than 800 active-duty troops, reservists and support personnel joined the Yahalom Unit’s inaugural memorial race, establishing a new tradition for the elite combat engineering unit. In the Egoz commando unit, over 250 fighters ran a 9-kilometer (5.6-mile) route symbolizing the unit’s number—621.

Duvdevan Unit soldiers participated in “Navigating in Their Memory,” with each team honoring specific fallen comrades through navigational challenges and values-based discussion circles. Meanwhile, Meitar Unit combatants and support staff ran a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course from Ramat Gan Stadium, each dedicating their run to a fallen soldier. The event concluded with remembrance circles to share their stories.

These memorial initiatives reflect the IDF’s commitment to preserving the legacy of the fallen through meaningful, unit-driven traditions.

