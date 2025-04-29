Remembering the fallen: Israel marks Yom Hazikaron

( April 29, 2025 / JNS)

Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism begins on Tuesday evening and continues through Wednesday until the closing ceremony. The day honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s existence and security.

Independence Day will begin on Wednesday evening (Iyar 5, 5785), immediately following Memorial Day ceremonies, and continue until Thursday. The transition from Memorial Day to Independence Day symbolizes the deep connection between remembering the fallen and the establishment of the state, including the traditional torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl.

Israeli flags on graves of fallen soldiers in Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, ahead of Israeli Memorial Day (Yom Hazikaron), April 29, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

When are the sirens?

The first siren will sound nationwide at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The second will sound nationwide at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Why was the Hebrew date of Memorial Day and Independence Day moved up this year?

According to a government decision and the Independence Day Law (1949), when Independence Day (fifth of Iyar) falls on Friday or Saturday, the holiday is postponed or moved up to prevent Sabbath desecration due to rehearsals, security drills, state ceremonies, etc.

Since the fifth of Iyar 5785 (the historical date of the Declaration of Independence) falls this year on Saturday (May 3), it was decided to move Memorial Day and Independence Day forward to days that would not cause Sabbath desecration or harm the honor of the fallen.

When do businesses close on Memorial Day eve?

By law, businesses are prohibited from opening on the eve of Memorial Day, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. All “public entertainment” venues, such as theaters, cafes, cinemas and food establishments, are required to close.

Is there a school holiday on Memorial Day?

On Memorial Day, classes in schools and kindergartens proceed normally during morning hours, typically ending early according to Ministry of Education guidelines. Many institutions end the school day around noon to 1 p.m. to allow students and staff to participate in community and family ceremonies.

The next day, on Independence Day (May 1), there are no classes in all educational institutions. On Friday, classes resume as normal in schools and kindergartens.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets bereaved families at a Yom Hazikaron (Israel Memorial Day) ceremony organized by the Yad LaBanim organization, May 12, 2024. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.

Memorial Day, Tuesday night, April 29:

4:30 p.m.: Opening ceremony for Memorial Day events for IDF fallen soldiers at “Yad LaBanim” house in Jerusalem, attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion

8 p.m.: One-minute siren

8:01 p.m.: State ceremony at the Western Wall Plaza attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir

9:15 p.m.: “Songs in Their Memory” at the Knesset. Musical performance in memory of fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.

Memorial Day, Wednesday, April 30:

8:30 a.m.: Reading of names of fallen soldiers at the Hall of Remembrance on Mount Herzl, attended by the defense minister

11 a.m.: Two-minute siren

11:02 a.m.: Israeli Air Force flyover above the military cemetery on Mount Herzl

11:02 a.m.: State ceremony for IDF fallen soldiers at the Hall of Remembrance on Mount Herzl. Simultaneously, memorial ceremonies will begin at military cemeteries across the country

1 p.m.: State ceremony in memory of terror victims in Israel and abroad at Mount Herzl

7:45 p.m.: State closing ceremony for Memorial Day events and opening of Israel’s 77th Independence Day celebrations.