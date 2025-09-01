Israel inks $115 million infrared sensor production deal

( Sept. 1, 2025 / JNS )

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Monday the signing of a strategic multi-year contract with Semiconductor Devices (SCD) worth about $115 million (380 million shekels). The aim of the deal is to expand local manufacturing of advanced infrared sensors for next-generation defense systems.

The agreement aims to boost Israeli technological independence and support the Israel Defense Forces with cutting-edge solutions across the infrared spectrum for space, airborne and large-scale military platforms, while strengthening the country’s industrial base and global competitiveness in infrared technologies.

SCD, based in the Misgav region in the Lower Galilee, makes high-end infrared detectors and laser diodes. Equally owned by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems, it operates as an independent commercial entity.

The manufacturing will take place at SCD’s facilities as part of Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram’s strategy to “strengthen Israel’s defense production base and local industries, allowing full support for current and future IDF operational needs.”

Brig. Gen. (res.) Daniel Gold, the head of the ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, said they are working “to deepen Israeli independence across the entire value chain,” remarking that the advanced infrared capabilities will ensure Israel’s “technological superiority and qualitative edge.”

According to Brig. Gen. Yehuda Elmakayes, head of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development’s R&D Division, the contract “will enable increased manufacturing capacity and advanced technological capabilities for next-generation IR detectors in the coming years.”

Infrared innovation was “critical not only for national defense but also for our global partners,” said SCD chief executive officer Kobi Zaushnizer. “This investment empowers SCD to provide the most advanced, reliable and high-performance infrared technologies to the international defense community,” he added.