Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Israel inks $115 million infrared sensor production deal

The Israeli Defense Ministry has partnered with Semiconductor Services to expand domestic IR manufacturing, aiming to strengthen the state's technological independence and military advantage.

JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Ministry officials and SCD representatives finalized a strategic agreement for the development and production of advanced Israeli-made infrared sensors. Credit: Israeli Defense Ministry.
Israeli Defense Ministry officials and SCD representatives finalized a strategic agreement for the development and production of advanced Israeli-made infrared sensors. Credit: Israeli Defense Ministry.
Edit
(Sept. 1, 2025 / JNS)

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Monday the signing of a strategic multi-year contract with Semiconductor Devices (SCD) worth about $115 million (380 million shekels). The aim of the deal is to expand local manufacturing of advanced infrared sensors for next-generation defense systems.

The agreement aims to boost Israeli technological independence and support the Israel Defense Forces with cutting-edge solutions across the infrared spectrum for space, airborne and large-scale military platforms, while strengthening the country’s industrial base and global competitiveness in infrared technologies.

SCD, based in the Misgav region in the Lower Galilee, makes high-end infrared detectors and laser diodes. Equally owned by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems, it operates as an independent commercial entity.

The manufacturing will take place at SCD’s facilities as part of Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram’s strategy to “strengthen Israel’s defense production base and local industries, allowing full support for current and future IDF operational needs.”

Brig. Gen. (res.) Daniel Gold, the head of the ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, said they are working “to deepen Israeli independence across the entire value chain,” remarking that the advanced infrared capabilities will ensure Israel’s “technological superiority and qualitative edge.”

According to Brig. Gen. Yehuda Elmakayes, head of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development’s R&D Division, the contract “will enable increased manufacturing capacity and advanced technological capabilities for next-generation IR detectors in the coming years.”

Infrared innovation was “critical not only for national defense but also for our global partners,” said SCD chief executive officer Kobi Zaushnizer. “This investment empowers SCD to provide the most advanced, reliable and high-performance infrared technologies to the international defense community,” he added.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics