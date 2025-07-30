( July 30, 2025 / JNS )

The reopening of the IDF’s field hospital in southern Syria serves as a clear signal that “Israel is not abandoning its allies,” according to Professor Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy and at the Institute for National Security Studies.

The humanitarian mission in southern Syria places Israel at the heart of an evolving strategy in post-Assad Syria, representing a tangible expression of a deep commitment to the Druze community while simultaneously enforcing a strict security doctrine in Syria.

Michael, who previously served as head of the Palestinian desk at Israel’s Ministry for Strategic Affairs, told JNS the move is an expression of Israel’s moral and historic commitment to its Israeli-Druze citizens. He added that it is also an example of Israel living up to the promise of protecting the Druze minority in Syria.

The IDF announced on July 23 that troops from the 210th Division, stationed on the Golan Heights, and the IDF Medical Corps had reopened the mobile forward facility for triage and treatment in the Druze town of Hader on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights border.

The facility, which had been temporarily closed during the recent war with Iran due to other operational priorities, provides a range of routine and trauma care. According to a previous IDF statement from May 28, the hospital had already treated more than 500 Syrian civilians before its temporary closure.

This humanitarian effort is a continuation of a long-standing Israeli policy. It is a direct descendant of “Operation Good Neighbor,” a large-scale humanitarian aid operation that ran from 2016 to 2018. According to information published by the IDF about the operation, the older mission provided medical treatment to thousands of wounded and sick Syrians, including children, and delivered hundreds of tons of food, clothing and fuel to war-torn villages in southern Syria.

The reopening of the Hader facility signals a revival of this policy, adapted to the new reality of the post-Assad era and the recent, brutal attempted massacre of the Druze by Islamist Sunni regime forces in the As-Suwayda province.

“This is a type of response to the moral-ethical-historical commitment of Israel to its Druze citizens and to the protection of the Druze minority,” Michael told JNS. “It is a signal to the Syrian regime and the surrounding environment that Israel is not abandoning its allies and is committed to assisting them. It represents a focus on the humanitarian sphere and not on military actions in the area beyond the demilitarized zone under IDF control and presence.”

Michael framed Israel’s actions within what he termed a “triangle of dilemmas” that represents the tensions between its security, political, and moral interests.

“Israel needs to maneuver between the need to protect its vital security interests, the ethical-historical commitment to the Druze citizens of Israel and the Druze minority near its borders, and the need to establish coordination and cooperation mechanisms with a stable and non-hostile Syrian regime as a basis or infrastructure for further cooperation and for Syria’s inclusion in the new regional architecture in the spirit of U.S. President Trump’s vision,” he explained.

However, this dual-role mission of providing aid while enforcing security red lines is a “tactically sensitive and politically fraught endeavor,” according to Joe Truzman, a senior research analyst at the Washington D.C.-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal.

“These Israeli operations are constrained by the necessity to balance short-term humanitarian imperatives with long-term security objectives,” Truzman told JNS. “Despite the limited scope and duration of these missions, the IDF’s presence constitutes a direct challenge to Syrian sovereignty, and Damascus cannot tolerate sustained Israeli activity on its soil, regardless of the underlying motive. As such, Israeli leadership must craft a coherent Syria strategy that accommodates both near-term operational requirements and long-term regional stability.”

“Another important factor is the question of whether President Ahmad al-Sharaa can keep his forces from committing atrocities against Syrian minorities,” he said. “Suppose Sharaa is unable or unwilling to rein in jihadist factions under his government’s umbrella. In that case, Israel will view Damascus not as a stabilizing authority, but as an enabler of persistent threats along its border.”

This places the onus for de-escalation squarely on Damascus. “Unless decision-makers in Jerusalem come up with an effective long-term strategy for Syria, combined with a demonstrable shift in the behavior of Syrian forces, Israeli policymakers are unlikely to authorize a full military disengagement from the region,” Truzman assessed.

“Continued jihadist provocations or cross-border threats will justify Israel’s kinetic responses and further entrench its military footprint. Ultimately, the prospect of de-escalation hinges less on Israeli intentions and more on the Syrian government’s ability to enforce a credible security architecture in the south,” he said.

