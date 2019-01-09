Abbas’s deputy participates in burning ‘coffin’ with photos of Trump and Netanyahu

Celebrating the 54th anniversary of the Fatah movement, which is commemorated on the day of its first attempted terror attack against Israel, Abbas’s deputy chairman of Fatah, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, participated in a ceremony at which a black “coffin” decorated with photos of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump was burned in front of a large crowd. A red “X” is painted over the faces of Netanyahu and Trump. [Official Fatah Facebook page, Jan. 3, 2019] Text on coffin: “The deal of the century (i.e., Trump’s as yet unpublished Middle East peace plan) will not pass, to hell with it and good riddance” At the event, Al-Aloul praised the terror attacks and the Palestinian waves of violence and terror against Israel (the intifadas) as “accomplishments” of Fatah’s “self-sacrificing fighters,” and “battles of honor,” which have “brought glory to the nation”: “The Palestinian revolution ... depended on our people’s will and was characterized by suffering, sacrifice, and pain. However, it was also full of victories and achievements that Fatah’s self-sacrificing fighters (fedayeen) accomplished on the ground; and they returned the spirit to the nation. Starting from Eilabun (i.e., attempted bombing of Israel’s National Water Carrier) ... the intifadas (i.e., Palestinian wave of violence and terror against Israel killing approximately 200 Israelis from 1987-1993, and P.A. terror campaign killing approximately 1,200 from 2000-05), and the rest of the battles of honor and heroism with which the Fatah Movement has brought glory to the nation.” He pointed out that Fatah “is loyal to the team of martyrs (shahids)” and that the movement’s identity is one of a “national liberation movement that is fighting for our people’s freedom and independence”: “We in Fatah are not being lured away by anything—neither power nor government—and we again emphasize our identity as a national liberation movement that is fighting for our people’s freedom and independence. We will complete the path, without any shadow of a doubt, and we still see that our most important priority is to fight our primary enemy, the occupation and those who assist it.” [Official P.A. daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 4, 2019] Full report at PMW.